Teck tops Q3 earnings estimates, to focus on cutting costs

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) +1.6% pre-market after beating expectations for both Q3 earnings and revenues, as strength in its energy and zinc units offset weak base metal prices.

Q3 revenues at the company's energy business unit jumped 22% Y/Y to C$255M while zinc operations sales ticked 2% higher to C$902M.

Teck suffered a 9% decline in the average realized steelmaking coal price during Q3 as well as a 5% drop in copper and a 7% decrease in zinc prices.

CEO Don Lindsay says global economic uncertainties are having a "significant negative effect" on prices for Teck's products, particularly steelmaking coal.

Teck trims its full-year capex guidance by C$125M to C$1.78B, with ~C$70M in spending deferred in the steelmaking coal unit and C$55M in the copper unit.

The company also says it will implement a cost reduction program to cut capital and operating costs for the rest of 2019 and 2020.