Chardan likes PDS Bio in premarket analyst action

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) initiated with Market Perform rating and $44 (5% upside) price target at Oppenheimer.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) initiated with Market Perform rating and $18 (7% upside) price target at Oppenheimer.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) initiated with Buy rating and $9 (151% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright. Shares up 7% premarket.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) initiated with Speculative Buy rating and $16 (66% upside) price target at Benchmark.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) initiated with Buy rating and $10 (212% upside) at Chardan Capital Markets. Shares up 17% premarket.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan. Shares down 13% premarket.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) downgraded to Neutral with a $39 (flat) price target at Baird. Shares down 2% premarket.