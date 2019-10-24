Alliance Data sinks 5.4% as Q3 results, year guidance disappoint

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) drops 5.4% in premarket trading after Q3 core EPS and 2019 guidance fails to meet consensus estimates.

Q3 $5.05 misses the average analyst estimate of $5.25 and falls from $5.37 in the year-ago quarter.

ADS now sees 2019 core EPS of $16.75-$17.00, assuming no further rate cuts by the Fed; compares with consensus of $19.30.

Cites recent prime rate changes, an adjustment to the value of certain held-for-sale credit card receivable portfolios, and lower average receivables.

Alliance Data sees its streamlining efforts positioning the company for low-single-digit revenue growth in 2020 and mid-twenties to high-twenties Y/Y improvement in core EPS.

Sees more than $100M of incremental, annualized cost savings from its streamlining actions.

Q3 revenue of $1.44B misses consensus estimate of $1.45B; rises 1% Y/Y, with card services revenue of $1.19B up 3% and LoyaltyOne revenue of $246M falling 6%.

Q3 total adjusted EBITDA of $367M, down 16% Y/Y, with card services adjusted EBITDA of $328M down 21% and LoyaltyOne adjusted EBITDA of $58M down 8%.

