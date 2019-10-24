B. Riley steps up to 8x8 sidelines

B. Riley upgrades 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) from Sell to Neutral with an $18.50 price target.

The firm cites the earnings report coming up on October 30 and models $107M in revenue and a $0.17 pro forma loss per share.

B. Riley says investor sentiment sees to be shifting somewhat, increasing the focus on profitability, which could pressure the stock if cash burn and growth don't "significantly" improve.

8x8 shares are flat pre-market at $19.04. The company has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.