Valero edges higher after Q3 earnings beat

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) +1.1% pre-market after Q3 earnings and revenues come in ahead of expectations, benefiting from easy access to cheap light crude from U.S. shale oil basins.

Q3 total revenues fell 11% Y/Y to $27.25B from $30.85B in the year-ago quarter.

VLO's refining segment reported $1.1B of operating income for Q3 vs. $1.4B for the year-ago quarter; refinery throughput capacity utilization was 94%, with throughput volumes averaging 2.95M bbl/day.

VLO says its Q3 refining margins fell 8.6% Y/Y to $2.72B from nearly $3B in the prior-year period.

The company says it continues to expect capex of ~$2.5B in both 2019 and 2020, 60% toward sustaining the business and 40% for growth projects.