McDonald's expected to enter chicken war

KeyBanc thinks McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) will up its chicken game with new products next year as the category has become a battleground between chains scrapping for market share. McDonald's did start selling a new Spicy BBQ Chicken Sandwich in U.S. restaurants in September, but KeyBanc expects an even splashier menu introduction in 2020.

During the company's earnings call (transcript), CEO Steve Easterbrook was asked by analysts about the new competition from Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, Chik-fil-A offerings and Wendy's Spicy Nuggets. "I think it's fair to assume with everything going on in the quarter with chicken that we did go a little bit the opposite way on chicken," he stated.