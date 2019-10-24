BGC Partners Q3 expenses growth outpaces revenue rise

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) slips 0.5% in premarket trading after Q3 adjusted EPS of 15 cents matches the average analyst estimate and the year-ago quarter figure.

Q4 outlook: Sees revenue of $465M-$505M (vs. $505.9M average of two analyst estimates) and adjusted earnings before noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries and taxes of $63M-$79M.

The firm continues to study restructuring its partnership into a corporation, which would simplify its structure, and will provide an update on the analysis by the end of the year.

Q3 revenue of $521.1M beats the $511.1M average of two analysts' estimates and rises 14% from a year ago.

Q3 rates revenue of $156.8M rose 29% Y/Y and Fenics revenue of $48.5M rose 16%.

Q3 total expenses for adjusted earnings of $436.2M increased 20% Y/Y; compensation expenses rose 26%, with 14 percentage points related to acquisitions.

As the company integrates recent acquisitions and recently hired brokers and salespeople ramp up production, more voice and hybrid revenue is converted to higher margin fully electronic trading, and as BGC's new stand-alon Fenics offerings gain more traction, the company expects revenue to grow faster than expenses and for profitability to improve "over time."

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

