TG Therapeutics up 5% premarket on long-term ublituximab data

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) announces final long-term data from the Phase 3 GENUINE study evaluating ublituximab, combined with AbbVie's Imbruvica (ibrutinib), compared to ibrutinib alone in patients with relapsed/refractory high-risk chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

As previously announced, the trial met the primary endpoint of overall response rate up to two years.

The combination was well-tolerated with no new safety signals at a median of 4+ years of follow-up.

The company plans to share the results with the FDA and submit the data for presentation at a future medical conference.