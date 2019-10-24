More on Stanley Black & Decker Q3 results; lowers FY19 guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) down 1.7% pre-market , reported Q3 revenue growth of 4% Y/Y to $3.6B, reflecting positive contributions from volume (+3%), acquisitions (+3%) and price (+1%).

Segment sales: Tools & Storage $2.53B (+3.5% Y/Y); Industrial $632.7M (+12.6% Y/Y); and Security $466.6M (-3.8% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin declined by 130 bps to 34.1%; operating margin expanded by 70 bps to 13.3%. Excluding Charges; Adj. gross margin was 34.3% down by 120 bps ; and adj. operating margin was 14.5% (flat).

SG&A expenses were $756.1M; as percentage of sales 20.8% up by 210 bps.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter $192.7M, compared to $191.5M a year ago; and FCF of $96M.

Company announced new Cost Reduction Program expected to deliver $200M in annual cost savings, with an ~pre-tax restructuring charge of $150M expected to be recognized primarily in 2019.

FY19 Outlook, lowered: EPS 6.50-$6.60 (prior $7.50-$7.70); Adj. EPS $8.35-$8.45 (prior $8.50-$8.70); and free cash flow conversion estimate of ~85%-90%.

