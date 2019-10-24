Patrick Industries bounces after earnings

Patrick Industries (PATK) rallies after topping Q3 profit estimates by a narrow margin.

Revenue from the company's RV business decreased 13% during the quarter compared to an estimated 14% decrease in RV industry wholesale unit shipments.

The company discloses that the estimated after-tax costs incurred in Q3 from a cyberattack were approximately $1.5M or $0.06 net income per share. No additional material costs are expected to be incurred in future quarters related to the cyber incident.

