Patrick Industries bounces after earnings

Patrick Industries (PATK) rallies after topping Q3 profit estimates by a narrow margin.
Revenue from the company's RV business decreased 13% during the quarter compared to an estimated 14% decrease in RV industry wholesale unit shipments.
The company discloses that the estimated after-tax costs incurred in Q3 from a cyberattack were approximately $1.5M or $0.06 net income per share. No additional material costs are expected to be incurred in future quarters related to the cyber incident.
Previously: Patrick EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (Oct. 24)
