Oppenheimer points to margin improvement at O'Reilly Automotive

Oppenheimer says O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY +7.6% ) showed substantial upside with its Q3 results, noting in particular the solid trajectory for margins.

"The superior showing from O'Reilly attests to both the fundamental prowess of the company and a still very healthy backdrop for the Auto Parts retail sector across the US. Our Perform rating on shares primarily reflects valuation at this point," updates the firm.

