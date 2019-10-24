Oppenheimer points to margin improvement at O'Reilly Automotive

Oppenheimer says O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY +7.6%) showed substantial upside with its Q3 results, noting in particular the solid trajectory for margins.
"The superior showing from O'Reilly attests to both the fundamental prowess of the company and a still very healthy backdrop for the Auto Parts retail sector across the US. Our Perform rating on shares primarily reflects valuation at this point," updates the firm.
Previously: O'Reilly Automotive EPS beats by $0.29, beats on revenue (Oct. 23)
Previously: O"Reilly Automotive +4% after profit smasher (Oct. 23)
