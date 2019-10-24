More on Rush Enterprises Q3 results

Rush Enterprises (RUSHA +1.9% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 15.2% Y/Y to $1.59B.

Aftermarket Solutions: Accounted for ~64.4% of the Company's total gross profits, with parts, service and collision center revenues reaching $454.8M (+6.5% Y/Y).

The Company delivered 4,318 new heavy-duty trucks, 4,566 new medium-duty commercial vehicles, 525 new light-duty commercial vehicles and 1,868 used commercial vehicles.

Heavy-duty and medium-duty truck sales significantly outperform the market.

Also, increased its lease and rental revenues by 3.5% to $63M.

Absorption ratio declined 240 bps to 120%.

During Q3, the Company repurchased $16.1M of its common stock and ended with $86.1M in cash and equivalents.

2019 Outlook: ACT Research forecasts U.S. retail sales for Class 8 vehicles to be 277.3K units (+8.4% Y/Y).

Previously: Rush declares $0.13 dividend (Oct. 23 2019)

Previously: Rush EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Oct. 23 2019)