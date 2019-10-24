OnDeck surges as Q3 beats, guidance rises

OnDeck (NYSE:ONDK) soars 18% after boosting its 2019 guidance and expecting increased profitability in 2020.

Sees 2019 adjusted net income of $28M-$32M, up from $22M-$30M range it issued in July.

Sees 2019 gross revenue of $442M-$446M vs. previous range of $438M-$448M; consensus estimate of $443.5M.

In 2020, OnDeck sees portfolio growth rate consistent with 2019, stable to slightly lower net interest margin, improved adjusted efficiency ratio, generally stable credit quality, and continued execution of its $50M share repurchase program.

Q3 adjusted EPS of 10 cents beat the average analyst estimate of 7 cents and increased from 9 cents in Q2 and fell from 16 cents in the year-ago period.

Q3 gross revenue of $112.6M beats the consensus estimate of $110.4M and rose 9% Y/Y.

Origination volume was $629M, up 6% Q/Q and down 3% from a year ago, reflecting tightening of underwriting criteria and market dynamics.

Q3 net interest margin of 29.2% compares with 29.0% in prior quarter.

