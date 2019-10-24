Packaging Corp slides after soft profit guidance

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG -1.4% ) trades lower after a mixed Q3 report and profit guidance below expectations.

PKG's pricing update: "Average domestic prices were about where we expected based on the changes in the published domestic containerboard prices from earlier this year, however our corrugated products mix was slightly better. In the Paper segment, volumes for our office paper and converting grades were slightly above the third quarter of 2018. Prices and mix were higher than last year’s third quarter, but moved lower compared to the second quarter of 2019, although at a slower rate than the published index prices."

Looking ahead, the company anticipates Q4 EPS of $1.70 vs. $1.80 consensus.

