Analysts positive on Microsoft's earnings

Atlantic Equities maintains an Overweight rating on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and raises the PT from $155 to $160.

The firm praises the "impressive" EPS/revenue upside and notes that cloud growth remained strong, but was modestly short of expectations due to the sequential slowing of Azure and Office 365.

Piper Jaffray resumes MSFT coverage with an Overweight rating and $158 price target. The firm consider Microsoft a core holding for large-cap growth investors due to the "promising" share gain potential and sees the shift to cloud sustaining double-digit revenue growth through FY23.

Wedbush stays at Outperform and raises the target from $160 to $170. The firm remains bullish on MSFT into 2020 on expectations that Azure's cloud momentum is in the early stages of playing out with the massive installed base.