Regeneron down 1% on Amgen's discounted Repatha

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN -1.2% ) slips on light volume in early trade in reaction to competitor Amgen's (AMGN -0.3% ) announcement that it has terminated its original list price for high cholesterol med Repatha (evolocumab) and will exclusively distribute the PCSK9 inhibitor at the 60% lower list price of $5,850 per year.

The company introduced the lower price a year ago but continued certain contracts with payers and PBMs based on the original list price in order to minimize potential supply chain disruptions, adding that all PBMs and health plans enjoy equivalent or better net pricing on the lower list price option on Repatha.