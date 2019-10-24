American Express revamps its green card

American Express (AXP) renames its original credit card Green and adds richer rewards in the race to lure credit card users.

Green annual fee is $150, up from previous fee of $95.

Green now offers 3x membership reward points on travel, including transit; 3x points at restaurants worldwide, and no foreign transaction fees,

Also includes up to $100 in statement credits per calendar year toward purchase of CLEAR membership, which allows frictionless experiences at 60+ locations in the U.S., including airports, arenas, stadiums and Hertz rental car locations, and up to $100 in statement credits per year towards purchases with LoungeBuddy at airport lounges.

New card members can earn 30,000 points after spending $2,000 on eligible purchases in the first three months of membership.