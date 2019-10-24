Broadband strength drives Comcast beat

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) topped expectations with its Q3 earnings thanks to continuing strength in Internet subscribers, still mitigating the drop in video customers, along with solid results in Parks.

Revenues jumped 21% from last year, to $26.8B, and attributable net income rose 11.5% to $3.22B. Comparability was impacted by the Sky transaction from Q4 2018.

EBITDA increased 17%, to $8.55B.

On a pro forma basis (as if the Sky transaction had taken place Jan. 1, 2017), revenue was consistent and EBITDA rose 7.4%.

Revenue by segment: Cable Communications, $14.6B (up 4%); NBCUniversal, $8.3B (down 3.5%); Sky, $4.55B (down 4.2%).

It lost 238,000 video customers vs. a net decline of 224,000 last quarter.

Meanwhile, cable added 379,000 high-speed Internet customers, its highest Q3 broadband net adds in 10 years.

Free cash flow dropped to $2.07B, a decline of 34%. Net cash provided by operations was $5.2B.

