Mixed Q3 results for Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply (TSCO +1.5% ) reports comparable store sales growth of 2.9% in Q3, driven primarily by strength in everyday merchandise, along with growth across spring and summer seasonal categories.

Gross margin rate increased 28 bps to 35%.

SG&A expense rate +26 bps to 26.8%.

During the quarter, the Company opened 25 new Tractor Supply stores and one new Petsense store.

Store count: Tractor supply +65 to 1,790 and Petense +68 to 1,967.

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: $8.4B to $8.42B; Comparable store sales: +3.2% to +3.4%; Operating margin rate: 8.9% to 9%; Net income: $564M to $569M; Adjusted net income: $566M to $571M; Diluted EPS: $4.66 to $4.70; Adjusted EPS: $4.68 to $4.72; Capex: $225M to $250M; Share repurchases: ~525M to 550M; Weighted average diluted shares outstanding: ~121M.

The Company plans to open ~80 new Tractor Supply stores and 10 new Petsense locations in FY2019.

Previously: Tractor Supply EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Oct. 24)