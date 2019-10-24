Mortgage rate rises amid financial market volatility

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 3.75% in the week ending Oct. 24, 2019, up from 3.69% in the previous week and down from 4.86% at this time last year, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

“The outlook for a favorable resolution to the trade dispute between the U.S.and China is still unclear, introducing some volatility into financial markets and the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield,” said Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater.

15-year FRM averages 3.18% vs. 3.15% in the prior week and 4.29% at this time a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable rate mortgage averages 3.4% vs. 3.15% in the previous week and 4.14% at this time last year.

10-year Treasury note rises, pushing yield down 2 basis points to 1.744%; earlier in the week yield rose to a little over 1.8%.

