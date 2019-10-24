Consumer sentiment unchanged by 'Phase 1' trade deal

Morning Consult says a proposed "Phase 1" trade deal between the U.S. and China has barely moved the needle on consumer attitudes about the economy.

A slight drop in consumer expectations is said to suggest that the interim tariff agreement announced earlier in October did little to assuage concerns about the economic fallout from a prolonged trade war.

The aggregate Index of Consumer Sentiment remained steady at 108.3 vs. 108.2 the previous week. The Morning Consult Index of Consumer Expectations edged down to 108.0 from 108.2.