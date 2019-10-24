Northrop Grumman little changed after Q3 earnings, FTC request in probe

Northrop Grumman (NOC +0.2% ) discloses receipt of a civil investigative demand from the Federal Trade Commission requesting information related to the company's compliance in a pending strategic missile competition.

Earlier, NOC reported better than expected Q3 earnings and raised its full-year EPS guidance $20.10-$20.35 from $19.30-$19.55 previously and above the $19.80 analyst consensus.

Q3 revenues rose 5% Y/Y to $8.48B, as aerospace sales added 5% to $3.46B, innovation systems - which includes Orbital space and missiles - jumped 12% to $1.58B, mission systems gained 4% to $3.03B, and technology services sales increased 3% to $1.07B.

The company's backlog grew to $65B from $63B at the end of Q2, with major awards in the quarter including a $1.4B order for an additional nine E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft and related equipment.

NOC also reaffirmed its full-year revenue outlook of ~$34B, in line with consensus.