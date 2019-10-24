SNC-Lavalin surges on plea deal hope following Canadian election

SNC-Lavalin (OTCPK:SNCAF +3.2% ) rallies as this week's Liberal election win in Canada opens the possibility of a plea deal on fraud and corruption charges against the company.

Shares soared nearly 14% yesterday, lifted by investor hopes that the Liberal refusal to close the door on a deferred prosecution agreement will play out to the company's advantage ahead of a criminal trial.

The Conservative leader had criticized Prime Minister Trudeau for allegedly pressuring Canada's former attorney general to halt the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.

Altacorp Capital analyst Chris Murray says a resurgent Bloc Quebecois, which more than tripled its seat count in the vote, could fan hopes that the new Parliament might work to help the Montreal-based engineering firm.