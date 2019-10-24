Las Vegas Sands higher after Adelson appearance

Las Vegas Sands (LVS +3.9% ) recovers from an initial post-earnings dip after a return by CEO Sheldon Adelson to the company's conference call boosted sentiment a bit. Adelson said he felt good, without going into details on his health. Adelson's clout and experience is seen as an asset for the casino company.

Looking ahead to next year, Nomura warns that Macau expectations could be running too high. "Consensus calls for a 9% increase vs. our flattish view. Most market ests. expect minimal GGR growth, although a higher mix of mass. However, LVS will have disruption issues, so +9% is unrealistic. That said, LVS’ 5.3% yield should act as water wings for the stock," advises analyst Harry Curtis.

Previously: Macau revenue drops for Las Vegas Sands (Oct. 23)