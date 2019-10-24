Zosano launches Phase 2/3 study of zolmitriptan for cluster headache

Enrollment is underway in a 120-subject Phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating Zosano Pharma's (ZSAN +3.5% ) C213 (zolmitriptan) for the acute treatment of cluster headache.

C213 is a patch worn on the skin based on the company's ADAM technology, drug-coated titanium micro-projections that deliver the drug through the skin. It is the same approach used with migraine patch Qtrypta.

The co-primary endpoints are the proportion of patients achieving pain relief within 15 minutes and the proportion of patients achieving sustained pain relief (15 minutes to 60 minutes).

The estimated completion date is April 2021.