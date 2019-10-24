Annova LNG moves closer to reality after ocelot conservation commitment

Exelon-led (EXC +0.7% ) Annova LNG wins approval from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service for its proposed export terminal at the Port of Brownsville after pledging to set aside 1,400 acres of land and enact several other conservation measures to help preserve endangered ocelots.

Fish & Wildlife officials determined the project "will not likely jeopardize the continued existence" of the ocelot and jaguarundi, endangered wildcats whose only presence in the U.S. is in the Rio Grande Valley.