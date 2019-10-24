Fiserv launches intelligent bill payment

In the ever-intensifying battle to advance fintech, Fiserv (FISV +1% ) introduces CheckFree Next, which incorporates intuitive suggestions and increased automation in bill payments.

The product was piloted by two top-10 U.S. financial institutions, Fiserv says.

CheckFree Next offers APIs that can help financial institutions provide capabilities that customers expect.

The product offers Bill Discovery, which uses proprietary technology to automatically identify and connect consumers' billers to their accounts then establish the biller as a payee when there is a match. Also, payment and data entry is automated, saving bill payers time and helping to prevent errors.

Soon CheckFree Next will allow bill payers to receive enhanced notifications that allow payments to be made in real-time and instantly reflected in their accounts, Fiserv says.