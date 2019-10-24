HPE profit forecast looks up amid high cash flow

HP Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) is 2.1% lower today after an analyst day where it provided its fiscal 2020 outlook, guiding to profit strength and net revenue growth as it continues cost cuts.

“Over the past year, HPE has improved profitability across the company and generated record levels of free cash flow by sharpening our focus and strategically investing in higher value, software-defined solutions,” CEO Antonio Neri said. “This hard work has laid the foundation for the next phase of our journey, which will be marked by a strategic pivot to offering everything as-a-Service to drive sustainable, profitable growth.”

It reiterated its EPS expectations for fiscal 2019 of $1.72-$1.76.

For 2020, it's expecting non-GAAP EPS of $1.78-$1.94 (vs. expected $1.86) and revenue growth in constant currency, while operating profit should grow 4-6%.

Citing a strong balance sheet and "underlying strength of its free cash flow engine," it's committed to returning 50-75% of free cash flow to shareholders via buybacks and dividends.

In the long term (fiscal 2019-2022), it expects compounded annual revenue growth of 1-3% (currency-adjusted) driven by Edge, Storage, High Performance Compute & Mission Critical Systems and related services. Operating profit should grow at a CAGR of 5-7%, and EPS at 7-9%.