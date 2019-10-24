Senators want FTC probe into AMZN server security

U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Elizabeth Warren want the FTC to probe Amazon (AMZN +0.7% ) to see whether the tech giant failed to protect its servers before the Capital One (COF -1.2% ) hack earlier this year, which exposed the names and addresses of about 100M customers in the U.S. and 6M in Canada.

Key quote from the request: “Amazon continues to sell defective cloud computing services to businesses, government agencies, and to the general public. As such, Amazon shares some responsibility for the theft of data on 100 million Capital One customers."