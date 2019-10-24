Fresenius Medical Care hemodialysis system nabs accelerated review status in U.S.

The FDA designates Fresenius Medical Care North America's new hemodialysis system, Endexo, designed to prevent blood clotting without the use of blood thinners, a Breakthrough Device.

Endexo inhibits the adsorption (formation of thin film) of protein and platelets by virtue of its polymer design made of surface-modifying molecules.

Fresenius in-licensed global rights to Endexo from Interface Biologics in July 2010.

Breakthrough Device designation, akin to Breakthrough Therapy status for drugs, allows for more intensive guidance from the FDA on development, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and priority review of the marketing application.