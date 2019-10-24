Old Republic Q3 operating expenses rise faster than revenue

Old Republic (NYSE:ORI) falls 3.7% even as Q3 EPS, excluding investment gains/losses, of 51 cents meets the average analyst estimate/

Compares 56 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 consolidated net premiums, fees, and other income of $1.59B increased 3.9% Y/Y.

Q3 net investment income of $112.7M rose 3.6% Y/Y.

Q3 total operating revenue of $1.71B increased 3.9% Y/Y.

Q3 total operating expenses of $1.52B rose 5.1% Y/Y.

Q3 composite underwriting ratio of 94.4% compares with 93.1% a year ago; for the first three quarters of the year, the ratio of 95.2% increased from 94.7% in the year-ago period.

Book value per share of $19.31 at Sept. 30, 2019 vs. $17.76 at Sept. 30, 2018.

