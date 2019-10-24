Virgin Galactic to go public

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) will trade on Monday after a reverse merger with Social Capital Hedosophia (IPOA +2.6% ).

Social Capital Hedosophia will hold a 49% stake in the space flight and tourism upstart following the SPAC transaction, while Sir Richard Branson will hold 51%. The combined valuation is set at $1.5B for the two firms merging.

The market valuation on Virgin Galactic after its debut will be of interest to SpaceX (SPACE) investors on the private market.

Boeing (BA +0.4% ) will hold a minority stake in Virgin Galactic through its HorizonX venture arm after the transaction closes.

SEC Form 8-K