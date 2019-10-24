Fire spreads quickly in Sonoma County, part of PG&E's service area

PG&E (PCG -8% ) has shut off power to 179K homes and businesses across 17 northern California counties to reduce the risk of its equipment sparking a fire, but a major fire has erupted in part of the utility's service territory.

Hundreds of residents in Sonoma County were evacuated overnight as strong winds and dry conditions quickly spread a fire to cover more than 10K acres.

A spokesperson for the county sheriff's office says the cause has not been determined, but the power had been cut off before the fire began in the area where the Kincade fire broke out north of Geyserville, Calif.

Also, Southern California Edison (EIX -0.6% ) has cut power to 16K homes and businesses in the Los Angeles area and warns it may do the same for another 286K.