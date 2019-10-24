XR led Q3 U.S. iPhone sales - report

Around 20% of U.S. iPhone buyers in Q3 went for one of the three Apple (AAPL -0.2% ) iPhone 11 models, according to new data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners.

The new iPhones were only available in the final week of the quarter.

Sales by model: iPhone 11, 9%; iPhone 11 Pro, 6%; iPhone 11 Pro Max, 4%.

Combined sales of the iPhone XS and XS Max almost matched the sales of the new models. The winner of Q3 was the iPhone XR, which accounted for 36% of iPhone sales.

Customers are leaning towards the lower-cost devices, which will likely put pressure on Apple's ASPs.