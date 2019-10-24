Reliance Steel & Aluminum jumps 10% post Q3 earnings beat

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS +10.3% ) reported Q3 revenue declined of 6.6% Y/Y to $2.69B; and a gross profit margin of 30.3% up by 70 bps .

Q3 Operating margin expanded by 177 bps to 8.9%.

Sales by commodity: Carbon steel $1.42B (-13.5% Y/Y); Aluminum $532.4M (-4.9% Y/Y); Stainless steel $388.7M (-7.2% Y/Y); and Alloy $160.7M (-6.1% Y/Y)/

Cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $490.9M, compared to $136.3M a year ago; and FCF was $432M, compared to $82.3M a year ago.

Company expects that end demand in 4Q19 will remain relatively steady; estimates tons sold will be down 4% to 7% in Q4 compared to Q3. Also overall metals pricing will remain near current levels which is estimated to result in its average selling price per ton sold for Q4 declining 2% to 3% compared to Q3.

4Q19 Guidance: Non-GAAP EPS in range of $1.60 to $1.70.

