Marathon activist pair claims 'overwhelming support' for CEO change

Two activist investors in Marathon Petroleum (MPC -0.1% ) say they have found broad-based shareholder support for immediate changes at the company, including the ouster of Chairman and CEO Gary Heminger, Bloomberg reports.

Paul Foster and Jeff Stevens, former Andeavor board members who collectively own 1.7% of MPC shares, say they have discussed their concerns with at least 100 investors representing about half of the institutional shareholder base.

In an open letter, the pair they have found "overwhelming support" for Heminger's immediate resignation.

The activists reportedly met last week with members of the MPC board to discuss the company's strategy and the future of its CEO.

The company says it is continuing its strategic review but accuses Foster and Stevens of making misleading statements as part of their campaign to further their own objectives.