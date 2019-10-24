Fintechs' quick path to bank status gets cut off

A ruling by a federal judge this week put up a roadblock to a route that some fintech companies hoped would be a quick way to get qualified as a bank.

The federal district court judge in New York ruled that the Office Comptroller of the Currency wasn't authorized to issue special bank charters that provided a quicker way for fintechs to become banks.

Now such start-ups may have to endure the same drawn-out process that traditional banks must go through, which usually takes about 18 months to 2 years.

The OCC plans to appeal the ruling, CNBC reports.

The fintech charter allows a start-up to offer lending or payments products without having to accept FDIC insurance or comply with banking regulations on state-by-state basis.

There are other ways to deal with the setback. Square, for example, applied with the FDIC for a special industrial loan company license that allows less traditional companies to accept government-insured deposits. And Robinhood submitted an application to the OCC for a national bank charter.

Meanwhile, other tech companies choose to partner with traditional community banks to handle the federally insured components, while the start-up deals with the app and consumer interface.

