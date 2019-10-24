3M's 'messy' Q3 confirms global economic worries, analyst says

3M (MMM -4.3% ) falls as much as 5% after the company cut its earnings and sales guidance for the year, citing a challenging macroeconomic environment.

The familiar soft spots in key end markets and geographies again contributed to 3M's Q3 shortfall, says RBC analyst Deane Dray, adding that if investors were bracing for a tough operating macro across the sector in Q3, 3M's results confirmed those worries.

One of the negative surprises was the weakness in health care, where margins contracted by a severe 220 bps Y/Y due to M&A deals, inventory reductions and growth investments, Dray says.

J.P. Morgan's Stephen Tusa, who rates 3M at Underweight, calls it a "messy" and "low quality" quarter, with downside on sales, profits and cash that were in line with the JPM's below-consensus estimates.

Barclays' Julian Mitchell, who also rates the shares at Underweight, says the Q4 guidance looks lower than Wall Street estimates but many investors may have expected it.