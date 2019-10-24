CEMEX slides 7% post Q3 earnings

Cemex (CX -7% ) Q3 net sales declined 1% to $3.5B due to drop in volumes in key markets such as Mexico, Asia, the Middle East and Africa, partially offset by improved prices in local currency terms in most of its regions.

Reported 11% Y/Y jump in net income to $187M for Q3, amid lower financial costs

Cemex said it was optimistic conditions would improve in Mexico, where net sales declined 16%, and operating EBITDA registered a 24% drop.

“In Mexico, we believe demand for our products is bottoming out and we are cautiously optimistic on renewed activity going forward, given the expected announcement of a new infrastructure program,” Cemex CEO Fernando Gonzalez.

In the US, net sales increased 5% as a result of favorable pricing, though hurricane preparations hit volumes in the southeast.

Operating EBITDA margin decreased 110bps to 19.5%; free cash flow after maintenance capital expenditures was $290M.

