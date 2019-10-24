GeoVax up 54% on planned study of HIV gene therapy/vaccine combo

Nano cap GeoVax Labs (OTCQB:GOVX +53.8% ) is up on a whopping 109M shares, although the price is still only $0.002 per share, in response to its clinical trial collaboration with American Gene Technologies.

The company has agreed to supply its MVA-VLP HIV vaccine (MVA62B) for use in one arm of a planned Phase 1 study that will assess the product, combined with American's gene therapy AGT103-T, in HIV-positive participants. MVA62B is the boosting component of its preventative HIV vaccine candidate GOVX-B11.