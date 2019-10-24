Trump calls Fed 'derelict in duties' if it doesn't cut rates

Less than a week before the Fed's next monetary-policy meeting, President Trump tweets that the central bank will be "derelict in its duties if it doesn't lower the Rate and even, ideally, stimulate."

Adds that "Germany and others are actually GETTING PAID to borrow money."

Repeats that the "Fed was way too fast to raise, and way too slow to cut!"

Traders expect a rate cut next week; the CME FedWatch Tool puts the probability of a 25-basis point cut at 93.5%, up from 84.4% a week ago.

The 10-year Treasury is up today, pushing yield down 2 basis points to 1.75%.