Strong ag unit sales lift BASF to better than forecast Q3
Oct. 24, 2019
- BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) +1.9% in Frankfurt after reporting Q3 earnings before special items fell 24% Y/Y to €1.1B but edged analyst consensus expectations of €1.06B, as its purchase of agrochemical and seed assets from Bayer helped offset lower prices in its materials and chemicals businesses.
- Q3 revenues of €15.2B fell 2% Y/Y but sales volumes matched the level in the prior-year quarter; Q3 agriculture unit sales jumped 26% Y/Y due to higher volumes in South America, Africa and the Middle East, and aided by the Bayer acquisitions.
- BASF maintains its full-year outlook, which it previously cut, of a drop of as much as 30% in EBIT before special items with a slight decline in sales, citing U.S.-China trade frictions and sluggish demand in the auto market.