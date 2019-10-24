Strong ag unit sales lift BASF to better than forecast Q3

Oct. 24, 2019 7:44 AM ETBASF SE (BASFY)BASFYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) +1.9% in Frankfurt after reporting Q3 earnings before special items fell 24% Y/Y to €1.1B but edged analyst consensus expectations of €1.06B, as its purchase of agrochemical and seed assets from Bayer helped offset lower prices in its materials and chemicals businesses.
  • Q3 revenues of €15.2B fell 2% Y/Y but sales volumes matched the level in the prior-year quarter; Q3 agriculture unit sales jumped 26% Y/Y due to higher volumes in South America, Africa and the Middle East, and aided by the Bayer acquisitions.
  • BASF maintains its full-year outlook, which it previously cut, of a drop of as much as 30% in EBIT before special items with a slight decline in sales, citing U.S.-China trade frictions and sluggish demand in the auto market.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.