Ubisoft slides on trimmed outlook; videogame makers briefly dip

Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY) has cut its outlook for fiscal 2019-2020, reacting to a "sharp" cut in expectations for Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint and (to a lesser extent) Tom Clancy's The Division 2, and is reworking its slate.

Based on that, it's trimming guidance for net bookings to €1.45B (down from a previous €2.185B), and has slashed its forecast for operating income to €20M-€50M from about €480M.

Shares have slid 6.4% over the counter.

Ubisoft says the adjustments are also based on a decision to increase development time for Gods & Monsters, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Quarantine and Watch Dogs: Legion, now expected in fiscal 2020-2021.