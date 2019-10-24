Proto Labs slips 9% post Q3 mixed results

Proto Labs (PRLB -9.6% ) reported Q3 revenues of $117.45M an increase of 1.7% Y/Y. Company says despite a weaker macro climate, their customer retention rate remains high.

Revenue by segments: Injection Molding $55.17M (+2.8% Y/Y); CNC Machining $40.22M (-1.5% Y/Y); 3D Printing $15.99M (+14.8% Y/Y); Sheet Metal $5.28M (-18.2% Y/Y); and Others $891k (+46.8% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin declined by 330 bps to 50.7%; operating margin declined by 357 bps to 18.1%; and Adj. operating margin was 21.6% up by 100 bps .

Adj. EBITDA was $32.35M (-6.4% Y/Y); and margin declined by 240 bps to 27.5%.

Cash flow from operations was $28.9M for the quarter.

During the quarter company repurchased $12.1M, or 128,077 shares.

