U.K.'s Johnson to seek snap general election - Bloomberg

The British pound falls 0.7% against the U.S. dollar after Bloomberg reports that U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will seek an early general election on Dec. 12 rather than try again to get his Brexit deal and its timeline approved by Parliament.

The EU is expected to grant a three-month extension to the date when the U.K. will leave the EU.

He's already failed twice to get the opposition Labour Party to agree to an early election.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust ETF (FXB -0.8% ), iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU +0.2% ).

