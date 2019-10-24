Kaiser Aluminum +7% despite Q3 earnings miss

Kaiser Aluminum (KALU +7.3% ) said that Q3 results established new records for value added revenue and EBITDA, driven by aerospace order book and value added pricing, despite weakening industrial demand and lower than anticipated automotive shipments

Net sales declined 4.6% Y/Y to $375M, reflecting a 3% decrease in shipments and a 2% decrease in average selling price.

Adjusted EBITDA margin improved ~330bps to 26.4%

The company anticipates Q4 results to be similar to Q4 2018, due to normal seasonal demand weakness, slowing industrial demand and a potential $3M - $6M EBITDA impact related to the General Motors strike.

For FY19, expects low to mid-single digit percent year-over-year growth in value added revenue and an EBITDA margin above 25%.

Shipments are expected to be down Y/Y due to shift in mix towards higher value added aerospace products

