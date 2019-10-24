Valero Energy expects well supplied crude market in Q4

Valero Energy (VLO +2.4% ) lifts to a 52-week high after reporting stronger than expected Q3 results and forecasting favorable market conditions for the current quarter.

"We expect to see continued product strength with inventories at lower levels and sour crude weakness resulting from the IMO low-sulfur fuel oil mandate," which takes effect on Jan. 1, CEO Joe Gorder says.

VLO said on its earnings conference call that it plans to run its 14 refineries at as much as 95% of their combined capacity of 3.1M bbl/day in Q4, with combined throughput at its seven Gulf Coast refineries running up to 96% of their combined capacity of 1.8M bbl/day.

Gasoline markets are beginning an expected shift in preparation for the change in marine fuels mandated by the IMO, senior VP of supply Gary Simmons said.

"If you look today, low sulfur (vacuum gas oil) was $5 over gasoline in the Gulf, which is the point where you'll start to see people pull that out of crackers and put it into the low sulfur bunker, which should impact gasoline yield moving forward," Simmons said.