Goldman sees another rate cut, more hawkish tone from Fed

Like the markets, Goldman Sachs expects the Fed to cut federal fund rate target range by 25 basis points to 1.50%-1.75% next week and to tweak its language to signal that the cutting cycle may be finished.

Goldman assigns a 95% probability of a rate cut when the Federal Open Market Committee meets next week, slightly higher than the 93.5% probability indicated by the CME FedWatch Tool.

Goldman economist Spencer Hill expects the central bankers to remove "will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion" from its post-meeting statement and instead use less specific language such as "will act as needed to promote its objectives."

Another change may describe consumer spending as "solid" rather than "strong," he notes.

Any indication of whether the FOMC considers the rate-cutting process over is more likely to come at Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference than the post-meeting statement, Hill wrote.

He expects Kansas City Fed President Esther George and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren to dissent agains against a rate cut. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who dissented last time because the rate cut wasn't big enough, is likely to vote for a 25-bps cut this time, Hill wrote.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT +0.4% ), ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TBT -0.9% ).

The FedWatch Tool puts a 65.3% probability on the federal funds rate at 1.50%-1.75% at the December meeting.