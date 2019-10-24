Beyond Meat tries to hold $100

Beyond Meat (BYND +4% ) is back in triple digits after a brief foray below the $100 level yesterday and today.

New competition from ConAgra, Hormel, Nestlé, Tyson and Impossible Foods is seen as chipping away at investor confidence in the alternative protein seller.

The sell-side consensus price target on BYND is still at $139.73, and if you dig into the analysts' notes a bit you find a very favorable view of the company's upside potential over the long term. Meanwhile, on Seeking Alpha, 12 of 17 authors with an article out are in the bear camp as they are looking at the here and now.

The post-IPO high on Beyond Meat is $239.71, a lofty cost basis for at least a few buyers.