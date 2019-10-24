Rigel Pharma up 13% after business update

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL +13.4% ) jumps on modestly higher volume on the heels of its investor and analyst call this morning. Key points:

On a preliminary basis, Tavalisse (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) sales in Q3 were up 15% sequentially to $11.7M.

Candidate R835, an IRAK 1/4 inhibitor, showed encouraging action in a Phase 1 study, including inhibition of cytokine production in an LPS challenge designed to gauge the molecule's anti-inflammatory impact.

It has launched a new receptor-interacting protein kinase (RIP1) inhibitor program. A Phase 1 trial assessing lead asset R552 has been initiated.

Wolfgang Dummer, M.D., Ph.D. has been hired as Chief Medical Officer. He joins the firm from Aridis Pharmaceuticals where he was also CMO.